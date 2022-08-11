iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Truefg LLC’s Largest Position

Truefg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 15.9% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.37. 34,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

