iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truefg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Truefg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.46. The company had a trading volume of 139,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.23.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

