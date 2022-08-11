iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Down to $17.08

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.60. iStar shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 25,432 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

iStar Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

iStar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of iStar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth $145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in iStar during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Stories

