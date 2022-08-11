iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $27.09

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $25.90. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $883.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

