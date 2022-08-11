iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $27.09

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $25.90. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $883.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
