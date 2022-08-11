ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

(Get Rating)

See Also

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.