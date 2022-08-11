IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

