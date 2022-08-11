Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 19,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,951. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.