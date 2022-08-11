Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($3.71).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

