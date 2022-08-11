Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($3.71).
