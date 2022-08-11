Jarvis+ Market Cap Hits $210,666.35 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $210,666.35 and $60,976.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00131377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00064887 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. "

