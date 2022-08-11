Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 20,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Jazz Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$24.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Jazz Resources

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

