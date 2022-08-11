Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 438.4% in July

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 438.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. JBS has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.29%.

JBS Increases Dividend

About JBS

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.3666 dividend. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

