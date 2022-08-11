Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €47.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ZEAL Network stock remained flat at €20.00 ($20.41) during trading hours on Thursday. 19,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($24.90). The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.