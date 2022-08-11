Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

NYSE PEAK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 410,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

