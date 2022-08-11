Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 410,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Further Reading
