JMP Securities Trims Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

CGEN opened at $1.48 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 672,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

