JMP Securities Trims Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Compugen Trading Up 2.8 %

CGEN opened at $1.48 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 672,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

