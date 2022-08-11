Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,695,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

