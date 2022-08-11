Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

