Jon Christianson Sells 4,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,322. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Palomar by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.