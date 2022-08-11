Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jowell Global Stock Performance
Shares of JWEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
Jowell Global Company Profile
