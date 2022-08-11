Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

