JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,154. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

