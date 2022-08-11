JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $35.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

SHLS stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,878,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

