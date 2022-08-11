JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 210

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 150.05 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.46. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15,005.00.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

