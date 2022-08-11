JulSwap (JULD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $198,739.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $198,739.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

