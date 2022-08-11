Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, an increase of 336.0% from the July 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

NASDAQ KSI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 8,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,064.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $536,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

