Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, a growth of 344.5% from the July 15th total of 222,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 10,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

