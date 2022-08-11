Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.70

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.29. Kamada shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 24,649 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

