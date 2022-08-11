Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.70

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.29. Kamada shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 24,649 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
See Also
