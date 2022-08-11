Kambria Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kambria has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $14,273.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.77 or 0.99930403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00150841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00274473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004783 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network.

Buying and Selling Kambria

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

