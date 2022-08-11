Karura (KAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.31 Million

Karura (KAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and $512,944.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Karura Coin Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
