Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KAIKY. Nomura upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.