Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading Up 8.8%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 13,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

