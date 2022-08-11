KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. KB Home makes up about 2.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of KB Home worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KB Home by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in KB Home by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 13,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,434. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

