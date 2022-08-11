KeyCorp Comments on Allbirds, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $689.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 41.7% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allbirds by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

