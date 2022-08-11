KeyCorp Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.32.

FIVE opened at $136.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

