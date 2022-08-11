KeyCorp Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $363.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $363.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $303.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

