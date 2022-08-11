KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. PubMatic has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $382,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at $51,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $382,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,436 shares of company stock worth $2,879,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

