Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Up 333.3% in July

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,993,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 921.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 117,444 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 82.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,999. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.