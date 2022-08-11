KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $200,813.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

