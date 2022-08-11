KIMCHI.finance Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $93,935.42 and $10.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

