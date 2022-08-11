Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 18,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,467,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $859.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

