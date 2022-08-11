Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Price Performance
KWBT remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,573. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.