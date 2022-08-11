Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Price Performance

KWBT remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,573. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group alerts:

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.