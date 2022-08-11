KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 325 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $374.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in KLA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

