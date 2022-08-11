Klever One Day Volume Hits $4.20 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Klever has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.