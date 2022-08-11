Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.94

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.94 and last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 234185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.
The firm has a market cap of C$670.54 million and a P/E ratio of -106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.40.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
