KnoxFS (New) Price Reaches $0.19 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015562 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038342 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
