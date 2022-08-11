KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.18

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 455398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

KONE Oyj Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

