Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 1,188,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

