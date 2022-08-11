Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.
Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 1,188,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.94 and a beta of 1.82.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
