Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 36,882 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,710,464. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

