Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,716. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

