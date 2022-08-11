Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after acquiring an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.