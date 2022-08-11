Kryptomon Trading Up 2.3% This Week (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $36,867.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
