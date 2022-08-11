Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 409.1% in July

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 409.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kubota Stock Up 4.6 %

Kubota stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. 16,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

